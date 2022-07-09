Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Shares Down 15%

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) fell 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of research firms have commented on BNDSY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.75) to €0.75 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($0.99) to €1.00 ($1.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Banco Sabadell boosted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.78) to €0.90 ($0.94) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

