Bank of Stockton Has $6.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 182,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$40.09 during midday trading on Friday. 20,993,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,170,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

