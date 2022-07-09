Bank of Stockton Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $1,435,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 971.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

PayPal stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 11,734,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,863,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

