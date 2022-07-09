Bank of Stockton Sells 10,085 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.78. 316,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

