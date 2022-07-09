Bank of Stockton Sells 425 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 148,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 128,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

