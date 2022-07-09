Bank of Stockton Sells 847 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $136.01. 8,393,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.