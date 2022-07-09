Bank of Stockton Takes $834,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,153,000 after acquiring an additional 383,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.92. 862,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average of $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

