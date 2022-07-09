Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($71.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($76.04) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($70.83) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €61.88 ($64.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($135.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

