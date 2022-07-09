Barclays Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $133.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 131,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

