Barclays Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $19.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after purchasing an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

