Barclays Lowers Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cheuvreux cut Valeo from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.04) to €23.00 ($23.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

VLEEY stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

