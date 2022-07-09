Barclays Lowers Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Price Target to €34.00

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €39.00 ($40.63) to €34.00 ($35.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($44.79) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

