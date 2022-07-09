Barclays Trims Copa (NYSE:CPA) Target Price to $85.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Shares of CPA opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Copa by 9,033.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 39.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Copa by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

