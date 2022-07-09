Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.18

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $12.87. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 76,591 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.