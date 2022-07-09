Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises 5.6% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 102.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 166.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 101.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.01. 45,688,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,845,344. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.