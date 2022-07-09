Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.35. 59,895,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,085,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.00 and its 200 day moving average is $334.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

