Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.63. 2,024,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,500. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

