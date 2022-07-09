Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading Up 3.9%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 1.33 and last traded at 1.32. Approximately 406,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,272,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.27.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BODY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.50 and a 200-day moving average of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $428.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.28.
About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
