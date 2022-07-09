Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading Up 3.9%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 1.33 and last traded at 1.32. Approximately 406,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,272,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BODY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.00.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.50 and a 200-day moving average of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $428.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.02. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of 198.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.