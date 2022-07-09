Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 350,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 689.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 142,578 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after purchasing an additional 755,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.