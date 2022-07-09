Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.46. Bio-Path shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 52,327 shares trading hands.

BPTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

