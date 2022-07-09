Bitcoin SV Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $51.32 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00263801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00515450 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,109,595 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

