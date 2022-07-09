BitTorrent Market Capitalization Hits $610.97 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $610.97 million and $909.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007452 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005154 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004519 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

