Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $168,598.01 and approximately $37,476.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

