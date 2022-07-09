Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Down 2.6%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.46. 3,028,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,069,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at $599,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,386,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,639,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,803 shares of company stock valued at $57,913 in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 96.3% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 545,680 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.