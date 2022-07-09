BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,903 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 756,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 668,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,122,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

