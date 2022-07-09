BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

