BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.75 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

