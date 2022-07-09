BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

