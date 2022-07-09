BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.23 and its 200 day moving average is $430.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

