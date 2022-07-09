B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($5.57) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BME. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.99) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 577 ($6.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.81) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 561.44 ($6.80).

LON BME opened at GBX 381.80 ($4.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 411.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 344.26 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

