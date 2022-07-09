BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Barclays increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($64.90) to €64.30 ($66.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($72.92) to €72.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($62.50) to €63.00 ($65.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($70.83) to €71.00 ($73.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.6552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.69%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

