Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,045.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2,225.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,689.46 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

