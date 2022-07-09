Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $126.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.70.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.