BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 472 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 472 ($5.72) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.18) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.39) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.54) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.09) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.69) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 170 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.39). The company has a market capitalization of £34.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

