Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 44,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 54,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 115.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 110,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.