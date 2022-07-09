Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 44,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 54,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.
About Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.