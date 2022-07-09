Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT at $26.25

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ALLO opened at $12.03 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $247,940 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 301,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

