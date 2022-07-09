Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) PT at $3.91

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banco Santander by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

