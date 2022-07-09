Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $683.17

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $683.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

AVGO opened at $498.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.54. The company has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 585.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

