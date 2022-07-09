Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $42.57

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 669,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

