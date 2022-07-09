Brokerages Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT at $5.54

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

