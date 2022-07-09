Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $30.07

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.07.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 663,460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AZEK by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AZEK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

