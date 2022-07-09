Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 75.78

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.78 ($0.92).

A number of brokerages have commented on TLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 82 ($0.99) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.76) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 95 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 87 ($1.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 43.90 ($0.53) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.38 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £631.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.