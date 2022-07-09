Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.
Shares of BYRN stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 0.83.
BYRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)
Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.
