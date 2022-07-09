Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 0.83.

BYRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

