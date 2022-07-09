Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $7.05 million and $8,832.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.09 or 0.05622079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00073167 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

