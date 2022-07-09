Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 193,760 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,110,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 951,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

