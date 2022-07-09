Calton & Associates Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.80 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

