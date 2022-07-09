Calton & Associates Inc. Has $560,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19,286.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49.

