Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $523,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

