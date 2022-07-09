Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 931.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.