Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 8,346 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.